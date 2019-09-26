As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Declined, New Generation Advisors Has Lowered Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $2.39 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1055.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 85,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 93,283 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 8,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 32.69 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.54B, EST. $2.96B; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.725. About 694,881 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 45,943 shares to 31,692 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 110,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,982 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 1.33M shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 38.24M shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 1.20 million shares stake. Ally invested in 0.82% or 165,000 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.16% or 836,171 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 0.19% or 15,485 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 13,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chilton Ltd Liability Com holds 3.06% or 3.20M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 207,077 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 164,742 shares. Snow Cap Management LP holds 1.93M shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. California-based Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Invest Mgmt has invested 4.79% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 130,980 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 111,680 shares. Charles Schwab reported 1.21M shares. 89,216 are owned by Menta Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James Services accumulated 66,325 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 38,283 shares. Clean Yield holds 0% or 270 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 209,265 shares. First Personal Financial Ser holds 686 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 92,816 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 39,920 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 95,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp accumulated 838,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Llc has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 1,036 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 207,438 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 150,696 shares stake.