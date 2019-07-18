As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Declined, New Generation Advisors Cut Stake by $1.15 Million; As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 4,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,756 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83 million, up from 338,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 1.19M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.265 during the last trading session, reaching $4.735. About 693,625 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 102,730 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Strs Ohio holds 138,493 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hood River Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,692 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 703 were reported by First Personal Financial Services. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 16,455 shares. Tcw Gru invested in 174,053 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ftb accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 38,000 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 323,817 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $60.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,608 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million on Monday, February 11. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Mutual Of America Cap Management reported 2,034 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Raymond James Ser Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). First Personal Finance Svcs reported 0% stake. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company invested in 185 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited owns 19,165 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 21,899 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Pnc Financial Service Gru Inc invested in 20,249 shares. Moreover, Principal Gru Inc has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Swiss Savings Bank invested in 129,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 25,397 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.36M are owned by First Tru Advsrs L P. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.