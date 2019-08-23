As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Shares Declined, Shareholder New Generation Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Cumberland Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) as Valuation Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $1.475. About 42.06M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 395,545 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,842 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.04% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 117,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 67,950 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 372,400 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 21,733 shares. Graham Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,200 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). New Generation Advsr Lc reported 1.28 million shares. 194,749 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 801,016 shares. 45,829 are owned by Bokf Na. 102,582 are owned by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation. Harris Associates LP accumulated 42.24M shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0% or 37,769 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010. $1.85 million worth of stock was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26.

