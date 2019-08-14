As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Market Valuation Declined, New Generation Advisors Cut Position by $1.15 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Upped Zendesk (ZEN) Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 1.39 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.665. About 542,818 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 4.40M shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $47.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,642 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ls Investment Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 57,401 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 2,328 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 28,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 104,440 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 16,505 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 12,240 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 27,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eastern Bank invested in 11,700 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Raymond James Financial Advsr owns 251,764 shares. Private Mngmt Grp holds 2.66 million shares. Jnba Advsr holds 0.02% or 9,959 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 399,700 shares.

