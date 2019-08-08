As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cullinan Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $389,400; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Rose, Simcoe Capital Management Upped by $17.23 Million Its Stake

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 1.96 million shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 9.12 million shares traded or 47.98% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,998 were accumulated by Leisure Mngmt. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York has 0.1% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Td Asset owns 412,380 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc owns 123,999 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Intl Ca, California-based fund reported 17,121 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Alphamark Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 106,214 shares stake. 3.60M were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 18,026 shares. Arrow Fin, a New York-based fund reported 8,849 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Lc holds 0.13% or 13,856 shares. Gateway Advisers holds 0.55% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 921,304 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc has 10,000 shares. Mcmillion Management invested in 59,280 shares or 2.15% of the stock.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,545 shares to 4,015 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 10,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Penn Mngmt Inc owns 304,483 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,616 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability invested in 2% or 313,953 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 3,222 shares. Ruggie Cap Gp reported 300 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 32,245 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Amp Investors Limited owns 12,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Waddell Reed accumulated 1.60 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.11% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 10,000 shares.