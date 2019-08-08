As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Liberty Capital Management Lifted Holding; Investment House Position in Grainger W W (GWW) Has Trimmed by $642,600 as Stock Rose

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 4.22M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 2,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 19,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 21,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.34. About 230,375 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,508 shares to 256,584 shares, valued at $42.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inv (NYSE:STZ) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $250.00 million for 15.33 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.