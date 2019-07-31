As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Holder Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Holding; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered Position

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 15,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,599 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 96,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 2.13M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Effective Tax Rate From Continuing Ops 20.9%; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Nabs Record Profit — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N SAW ‘VERY HIGH’ REVENUES IN WEALTH BUSINESS IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2018, BUT HAS TAILED OFF — BANK PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMENTS ON METALS IN EMAILED NOTE; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley had ‘very high’ wealth-business revenue in early ’18 -president; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING – THEFLY.COM

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,784 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 3.73M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,405 shares to 32,892 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 24,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,945 shares to 43,711 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

