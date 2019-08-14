As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined, Skba Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Becker Capital Management Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by $414,141

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 3,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,377 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 8,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.71. About 5.55M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 91,180 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 99,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 2.46 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Incorporated reported 1.78% stake. South State Corp holds 1.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 99,822 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Ltd Llc reported 35,626 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 149,955 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp invested in 659,415 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 233,190 shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated accumulated 68,208 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 170,933 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Korea Investment stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Notis holds 0.76% or 14,170 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 7,749 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). United Kingdom-based Artemis Mngmt Llp has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.33 million shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cowen Upgrades Disney, Bullish On Streaming Service And Movie Pipeline – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc Com (NYSE:AVT) by 213,066 shares to 512,850 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L) by 63,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,060 shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Cl A (NYSE:MGA).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Co (COP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advisors Limited Com reported 7,729 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mariner Llc has 82,117 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Llc accumulated 65,612 shares. Bollard Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 115,539 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.52% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Michigan-based Aspen Inv Management Inc has invested 0.31% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 17,839 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 4,626 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. The North Carolina-based Bragg Advisors has invested 0.85% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 3.32M shares. Pinnacle holds 0.21% or 38,249 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bankshares Division accumulated 1.36% or 295,210 shares.