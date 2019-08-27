As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined, Markston International Has Lifted Stake by $381,480; Concorde Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 4.22 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.8. About 6.60M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,112 shares to 52,517 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,884 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

