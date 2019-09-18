As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined, Greenwood Gearhart Has Trimmed by $5.70 Million Its Position; Raymond James Trust Increased Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $608,403

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 93,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 23,704 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 117,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 818,334 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 110,371 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41M, up from 105,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. It closed at $136.31 lastly. It is down 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEFA) by 15,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,438 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 61,605 shares to 110,357 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 4,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 14.95 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

