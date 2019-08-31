As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined, Cullinan Associates Cut by $389,400 Its Holding; Chieftain Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Discovery (DISCK) by $116.03 Million as Share Value Declined

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 4.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 18,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.14M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.95M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 10,352 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 7,661 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 4,940 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 2,691 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree stated it has 2,571 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 465,542 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability reported 5.65 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management reported 5,534 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 237,917 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 65,832 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 93,333 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.85% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2.24 million shares. 4.99M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Old State Bank In invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Spears Abacus Advisors owns 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 12,941 shares.