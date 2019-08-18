As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $845,196; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Sequoia Financial Advisors Upped Its Holding by $3.75 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 12,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 2.24 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.72M, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.06M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 379.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 26,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 33,574 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 7,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $86.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

