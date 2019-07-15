As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreased Its Position; Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose While Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 14,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,713 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 15,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $218.68. About 46,188 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 14,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.32M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 1.58M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 45,854 shares to 750,716 shares, valued at $125.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mngmt accumulated 816 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.22% or 39,201 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 89,634 shares. Independent Investors accumulated 5,550 shares. Northside Capital Mgmt Llc owns 35,373 shares. Birmingham Capital Company Incorporated Al has invested 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Srb Corp reported 10,498 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 13,712 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,981 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W & owns 9,047 shares. 8,467 are owned by Parkside Retail Bank And Tru. Cypress Cap, Florida-based fund reported 28,179 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.48% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Letko Brosseau Assocs has invested 1.49% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 52,627 shares to 11,614 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 4.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,696 shares, and cut its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).