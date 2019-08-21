As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Gates Capital Management Trimmed Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position by $11.29 Million; Market Value Declined

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53M, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 632,571 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.04M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Mngmt Corp holds 1.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 28,416 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 6,778 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc reported 9,458 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.24% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department owns 31,169 shares. Lincoln Corporation owns 11,255 shares. Logan Management owns 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 33,945 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1,626 shares. Arosa Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 445,430 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp has invested 0.47% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,500 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 734 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% stake. Schulhoff & Company Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,298 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $146,000 activity.

