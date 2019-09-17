As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.40 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 17,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 17,936 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 35,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 8.12M shares traded or 28.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 30,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 49,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $229.12. About 2.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Germany-based Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.87% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Provise Management Group Limited Liability reported 4,468 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset holds 0.67% or 156,618 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.47 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Guardian Investment Mgmt holds 0.62% or 11,772 shares in its portfolio. Westpac reported 250,370 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.07% or 216,386 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Agf Investments accumulated 41,153 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.16% or 152,298 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sirios Management Lp has 0.3% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Motco invested in 3,842 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) reported 17,325 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardtronics Plc by 26,824 shares to 33,639 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 17,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.15 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,535 shares to 24,877 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.73 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.