As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Holding by $537,966; Wedge Capital Management L LP Increases Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 6.46 million shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 45,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 263,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.21 million, up from 217,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.44. About 1.04M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 11,831 shares to 168,794 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 26,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,343 shares, and cut its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

