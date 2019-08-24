As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Lau Associates Has Cut Its Stake; Scout Investments Has Lifted Its Position in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) as Valuation Declined

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 112,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 125,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.57 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.83 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 8.48M shares traded or 28.86% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Marriott Suites Midtown set for sale – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call to be Held on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Lp reported 231,236 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited holds 12.97M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 66,007 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 443,200 were accumulated by Green Street Limited Co. Ameritas Partners invested in 13,088 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.06% or 3.22M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 2.75 million shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 996,429 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Symons Mgmt holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 292,757 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc invested 0.09% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Kentucky Retirement System has 32,374 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 89,587 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 511 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 535,061 shares to 620,526 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 79,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,736 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt holds 2.43% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 106,769 shares. Arvest State Bank Trust Division holds 1.36% or 295,210 shares in its portfolio. 319,844 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Country Club Na owns 57,803 shares. Lourd Capital Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Homrich And Berg reported 5,393 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 228,490 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd reported 1.38 million shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ghp Investment, Colorado-based fund reported 29,745 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd invested in 0.39% or 38,544 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hennessy holds 37,900 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 3,272 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. 7,936 were reported by Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx.