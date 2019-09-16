As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fishman Jay A LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $70.15 Million; Ss And C Technologies (SSNC) Position Has Lifted by Delphi Management Inc

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Ss And C Technologies (SSNC) by 253.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 8,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 3,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Ss And C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 1.25M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 34,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 billion, down from 35,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.07% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 15.94 million shares traded or 159.69% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Prove It’s a Cash Flow-Gushing Machine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.64 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

