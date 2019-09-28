As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Eagle Asset Management Increased Stake; As Camden Property Pb (CPT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Trimmed Its Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 27,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 68,330 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, up from 41,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.09 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Camden Property Pb (CPT) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 103 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 6 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Camden Property Pb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 342,505 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Yhb Inv Advsr Incorporated has 0.13% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 12,921 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 0.01% or 80,160 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co has 567,692 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ws Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 239,039 shares. 740 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Llc. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 25,460 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Investment Mngmt reported 0.41% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 74,800 are held by Icon Advisers. Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.48% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 741,098 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 13,289 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart reported 0.39% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.4% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.61% or 1.10M shares. Moreover, Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 14,019 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 63,793 shares to 108,624 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 42,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,968 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW).

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS) by 235 shares to 566 shares, valued at $14.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utd States Steel (NYSE:X) by 25,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY).

