As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Sta Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake by $632,280; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Raised Holding by $936,174

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 5.70M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 159,733 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 147,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lc accumulated 242 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 4.11M shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0.8% or 151,371 shares in its portfolio. Element Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.28% or 136,070 shares. 204,231 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 15,537 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 0% or 3,928 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 10,316 are owned by Keating Counselors. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,176 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has 85,006 shares. Cibc Ww Inc reported 11,988 shares. 228,490 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Edgar Lomax Com Va owns 179,525 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 158,555 shares to 7,792 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,805 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 196,962 shares. Lincoln National invested in 0.07% or 22,267 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And, Virginia-based fund reported 35,265 shares. 19,195 were reported by Caprock Group Inc. Hsbc Holdg Plc accumulated 1.39M shares. Rockland Tru Co reported 179,014 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Horan reported 4.79% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 99,756 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh has 1.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.31 million shares. Harbour Management Limited Liability Corp reported 70,436 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 58,739 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cullinan holds 161,675 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr owns 0.6% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 197,946 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Confluence Inv Management Lc holds 823,902 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,412 shares to 59,913 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,792 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).