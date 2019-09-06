As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased by $1.77 Million Its Position; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Upped Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $42.43 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 26,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.55M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 964,070 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4,405 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.24 million, up from 4,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $127.71. About 654,807 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gradient Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund holds 0.43% or 18,659 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com has 21,900 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Enterprise Ser holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,406 shares. United Fire Grp Inc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ci Invests has 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 321,466 shares. One Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Penobscot Invest Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.14% or 32,059 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Chilton Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 235,861 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 24,623 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,571 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Real Estate Sector Etf by 434 shares to 25,367 shares, valued at $918.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,425 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon New (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 199,991 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $136.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 346,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr accumulated 19,820 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.54% or 233,000 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated invested in 33,094 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 844 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sei Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 512,204 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 10,572 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cypress Group Incorporated holds 28,179 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Company Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,290 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.07% or 26,216 shares. Eastern Savings Bank has invested 1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Co has 1,840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 10,095 shares. 28,005 are held by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Beese Fulmer Investment Inc reported 1.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).