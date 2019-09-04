As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Argent Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $579,744; Johnson Financial Group Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $452,985; Stock Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.42M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 4.90M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.06. About 2.96 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 140,670 shares to 169,186 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 63,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 13.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Got Crushed in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mariner Limited Liability reported 82,117 shares. Signature Estate Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 17,428 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gru reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Oakwood Ltd Com Ca owns 86,343 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Assoc reported 3,000 shares. 943,385 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation. 139,490 were accumulated by South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Atria Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Allstate Corporation owns 80,500 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 32,735 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ajo LP holds 4.11M shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Tortoise Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,403 shares. Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 36 shares. Luxor Capital Group Lp invested in 20,976 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.05% or 1,991 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Us Bankshares De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). World Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 80 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd. Victory Cap Inc invested in 85,507 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.08% or 1.21M shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.32% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Street Corp has 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 13,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,903 shares to 1,558 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,882 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).