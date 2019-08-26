As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding by $8.07 Million; Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Position in Orix (IX) by $2.24 Million as Stock Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 105.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 122,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 237,917 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, up from 115,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 7.13M shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 31,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 40,235 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 71,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 93,014 shares traded or 143.36% up from the average. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Ubiteq 6662.T – 9-MTH group results; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orix To A3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Net Y313.14B Vs Net Y273.24B; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES ORIX RATING TO A3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results

