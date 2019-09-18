As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Oakworth Capital Upped Stake by $5.15 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Holding Held by Doliver Capital Advisors Inc

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1291.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 84,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 90,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 6,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 13.06 million shares traded or 102.05% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 4.54M shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hallmark Capital Management holds 300,839 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Inc stated it has 25,451 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 679,426 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 156,792 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.31% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 6,281 shares. 1.12 million were accumulated by Argent Capital Mgmt Lc. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.4% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.56% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson reported 4,301 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.40 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co holds 16,916 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 580 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr, a California-based fund reported 59 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: In Case The Abqaiq Rally Reverses – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 527,860 shares to 267,000 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe Systems EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Adobe Reports Record Revenue – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0.17% or 95,461 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank Tru owns 1,046 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 702 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 983 shares. Cap Guardian Comm accumulated 0.55% or 138,999 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 0.34% or 1,825 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.05% or 215 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wafra invested in 32,434 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp accumulated 0.02% or 2,533 shares. Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 995 shares. Wellington Shields Management Llc invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 28,758 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Colony Group Ltd holds 8,325 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.