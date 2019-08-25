As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Holding by $537,966; Blackrock (BLK) Shares Declined While Baskin Financial Services Upped Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 1,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 23,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 21,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 61.07% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would be a ‘game changer,’ BlackRock’s Terry Simpson warns (via @cnbcfuturesnow); 17/04/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. To Acquire Private Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Research Update; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 EPS to $19.02 From $19.04; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Vrdps Issued By Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CO, ACORNS HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT THROUGH WHICH THEY WILL PURSUE NEW TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED TOOLS FOR ACORNS’ USERS; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK BLK.N , SOROS INTERESTED IN BUYING INTO IPO OF DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT DWS; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Dividend Declaration; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock sells minority stake in Indian fund group

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.57M shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,599 shares to 13,610 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 88,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

