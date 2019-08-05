As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Liberty Capital Management Boosted Holding; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (CSOD) by 66.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 41,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 103,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 62,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 14,465 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 253,458 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aragon Research Positions Cornerstone in the â€œLeaderâ€ Section of the 2019 Globe for Corporate Learning – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CSOD, IMMU, CVS – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$53.23, Is Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone Announces 2019 Financial Analyst Day – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares owns 85,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 111,870 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Asset One Ltd stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 24 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Voloridge Management Ltd Llc reported 13,470 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 391,992 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0% or 35,423 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,557 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs invested in 394,455 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 26,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.