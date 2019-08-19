As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $518,580

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 44,674 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 73,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 49,018 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 12,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 2.24M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.72 million, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.91% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 8.23M shares traded or 32.91% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 1.08 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Newtyn Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.17% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). California Employees Retirement System has 36,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,768 were reported by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 514,652 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Invesco Limited holds 145,895 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 107,265 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 133,839 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 280,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 28,800 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Analysts await Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CUBI’s profit will be $23.11 million for 6.48 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Customers Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.74% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $97.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).