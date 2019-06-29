As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Daiwa Securities Group Upped by $441,210 Its Position; First Light Asset Management Has Lifted Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Position by $4.65 Million

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 6,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 44,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 6.11M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 94,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 283,222 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,760 shares to 7,776 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 40,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,283 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Advisors Capital Lc has invested 0.87% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Meridian Investment Counsel reported 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct reported 5,850 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt holds 37,565 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va reported 0.27% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap LP invested 0.76% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 18,508 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Accuvest Advsrs holds 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 7,350 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 38,315 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 8,383 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 4.69 million shares. Fayez Sarofim Com holds 0.9% or 2.55 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 100,855 shares. 153,429 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America De. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 1,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 25,435 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 0.03% or 3,175 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 6,063 shares. Knott David M has 344,041 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Com has 342,141 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 212,103 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Raymond James Ser Advisors Inc holds 0% or 2,091 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 289 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 35,289 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $864,670 activity. The insider HIGGINS JOHN L bought $108,202.