As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position; As Macy’s (M) Market Value Declined, General American Investors Company Lifted Its Stake by $1.80 Million

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 12.21M shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 4.25 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Starbucks vs. Luckin: What to Consider – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Department store sector rattled by soft Macy’s guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) by 182,439 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Financial Ut reported 3,138 shares. Calamos Ltd Co reported 478,360 shares. 8,160 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company. North Carolina-based Wedge L Lp Nc has invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 62,359 shares. Capital Research Global holds 0.08% or 3.68M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 34,176 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt holds 22,330 shares. Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 166,296 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc holds 0.81% or 13,870 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Lp holds 0.44% or 88,836 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.32M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).