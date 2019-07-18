As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Calamos Advisors Boosted Position by $2.33 Million; Central Bank & Trust Co Holds Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 35,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 478,360 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93 million, up from 443,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 5.49 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 53,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,401 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 53,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 16.69 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…

