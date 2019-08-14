As Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stake Has Lifted by Forbes J M & Co Llp

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 81,784 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 6.46 million shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares to 76,410 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,758 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 94,551 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd holds 0.14% or 7,813 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech reported 0.34% stake. Bbr Prns Limited has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiedemann Advsrs has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,175 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 5,104 shares. Harvest Management Lc reported 45,001 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 188,484 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Semper Augustus Invs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.46% or 21,468 shares. Middleton And Company Ma owns 24,711 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Swedbank invested in 1.71M shares or 0.9% of the stock. Burke Herbert Bankshares Trust invested in 1.25% or 12,746 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 207,423 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.14 million shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cowen Upgrades Disney, Bullish On Streaming Service And Movie Pipeline – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sunbelt Securities has 0.23% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,851 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Argent Comm owns 43,706 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 21,422 shares. Financial Services accumulated 9,999 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 8,719 shares. Washington Bankshares holds 5,513 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Company reported 22,558 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.1% or 13,111 shares. Capwealth Advisors Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,370 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,689 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 109,366 shares. 26,389 are held by Fiera Capital Corp. 10,413 were accumulated by Burney Company. Autus Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares to 107,165 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.