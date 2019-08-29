As Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Decreased by $693,990 Its Holding; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Maintains Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 407.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,085 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $121.17. About 4.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 238,469 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, down from 248,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 4.59 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,653 shares to 60,193 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP) by 6,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,055 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 263,136 shares. Cypress Capital owns 44,042 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 18,381 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap holds 28,234 shares. Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 40,380 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Hartford Management holds 29,790 shares. The California-based Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,682 are owned by Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Cadence Bank & Trust Na owns 153,933 shares or 6.28% of their US portfolio. Essex Mngmt Company Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,603 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 369,617 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northstar Gp has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oregon-based Ims Cap Management has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares to 41,797 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

