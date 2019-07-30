As Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined, James Investment Research Has Lifted Its Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Has Boosted by Palestra Capital Management Llc

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 661,632 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 20,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,788 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, up from 235,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 1.61M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 13,363 shares to 46,264 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) by 76,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,270 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO).

