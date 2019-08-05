As Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined, Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered by $662,046 Its Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Trex Company (TREX) as Share Value Rose

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 10,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 329,609 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.00M, down from 339,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 253,323 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 85,710 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 103,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 7,115 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “ConocoPhillips Continued to Cash In During Q2 – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What to Watch When ConocoPhillips Reports Its Q2 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancorp Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tdam Usa invested in 11,706 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gradient Investments Llc reported 4,417 shares. Ar Asset Management reported 0.48% stake. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Com has 4,747 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.17% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dillon & Associates reported 3,070 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Amer Mngmt has invested 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Field And Main Bancorp reported 2,347 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.1% or 208,921 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,126 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited, a Kansas-based fund reported 81,784 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Hy Corp Bd Etf by 340,562 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Trust Shs Ben Int Energy (XLE).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc. by 77,820 shares to 101,720 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 214,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Interest Limited De invested in 0.13% or 66,670 shares. Nordea Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Walleye Trading Limited Com stated it has 37,257 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 950 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd holds 0% or 65,535 shares in its portfolio. 3,820 are owned by Coldstream Capital Management. Hartline Investment Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 53,649 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 18,418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 27,173 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd holds 9,835 shares.