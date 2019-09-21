As Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined, Davis R M Boosted by $392,220 Its Position; Impala Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) by $166.33 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 2.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 156,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.97M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive pay policies, lobby group membership; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO IN JV W/ SIPA FOR KITGUM PADER BASE METALS PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS SAYS MEMBERS OF STEELWORKERS LOCAL 9344 SEPT-ILES, QUEBEC, HAVE VOTED BY A 94 PCT MAJORITY TO REJECT IOC CONTRACT OFFER; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto In Process of Declaring Force Majeure on Certain Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Australia Regulator Expands Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former CEO, CFO Over Mozambique Matter; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Safety first for miner; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 18/04/2018 – Danone, Vopak and Rio Tinto were among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Wednesday morning; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 6,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 323,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71 million, up from 316,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 14.54 million shares traded or 118.21% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10,469 shares to 404,537 shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,421 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Cap Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 10,638 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,681 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn Inc has invested 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Jane Street Limited Co has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Boston Research And Mngmt Inc owns 64,421 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 43,505 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 10,436 shares. Moreover, Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.82% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 47,018 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Field Main Financial Bank invested in 2,547 shares or 0.14% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,304 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Missouri-based Argent Ltd has invested 2.61% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 17,605 shares to 318,872 shares, valued at $44.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 926,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

