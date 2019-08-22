As Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined, Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Brahman Capital Cut Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 233,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55M, down from 273,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.78 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 853,023 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Com owns 8,532 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 10,888 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 79,086 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 190 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 0.75% or 110,353 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 781,486 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 952,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 239,338 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 80,968 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,700 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 8,095 are owned by Creative Planning. Country Tru Fincl Bank holds 0% or 50 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings reported 1.29M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc reported 21,239 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 40,832 shares. Arvest National Bank Division has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.23% or 220,691 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 76,684 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 25,894 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.24% or 26,280 shares. Orleans Mgmt Corporation La owns 15,903 shares. Canal Ins has 1.7% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kwmg Llc reported 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mai Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 9,894 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Castleark Mgmt holds 71,460 shares. California-based Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department has invested 0.33% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12,700 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 46,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).