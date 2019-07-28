As Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined, South Street Advisors Boosted Holding by $1.25 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Has Upped by Investec Asset Management Ltd

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,237 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.63 million, up from 198,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. 6,428 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 11,859 shares to 42,787 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 96,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,190 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 29,351 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated invested in 28,587 shares. Bluestein R H And has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,624 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Becker Cap Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,275 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 92,506 shares in its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank owns 458,855 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Petrus Lta has invested 1.38% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Essex Financial Services reported 15,847 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 88,901 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 3.05% or 1.25M shares. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.27% or 9,052 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc holds 26,755 shares. Df Dent And Communication has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 13,456 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,000 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADP Stock: A ‘Legacy Asset’ To Own For The Next 100 Years – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Navigant Consulting (NCI) – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Inc has invested 0.46% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Caprock Grp reported 4,211 shares stake. Conning Inc holds 0.08% or 37,063 shares. Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 31,514 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 90.07M shares. U S Investors Inc reported 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 28,416 are held by Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt. 9,500 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. 8,849 were reported by Arrow Financial Corporation. 7,200 are owned by West Family Investments. Westwood Holdg holds 0.73% or 1.05 million shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares to 110,250 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,787 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.