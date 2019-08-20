As Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Tig Advisors Trimmed by $677,600 Its Stake

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 601.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 116,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 136,070 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 19,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 2.19M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 599,724 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement To Acquire Majority Of Advanced Metal Industries Co. Jazan Slagger Operations; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX CEO JEFF QUINN SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tronox’s Outlook To Positive; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Management Lp reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 45,144 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $608,667 activity. Neuman Jeffrey N had bought 4,812 shares worth $49,949. Hinman Wayne A bought 5,000 shares worth $55,025. QUINN JEFFRY N had bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320. JONES GINGER M bought $229,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Management accumulated 8,973 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership invested in 88,836 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) has 2.93M shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 218,602 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.5% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.45% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 5,000 shares. 755,601 are held by Aviva Public Lc. Edge Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Central Bancorp And Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,193 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt owns 22,558 shares. Yhb Invest accumulated 14,121 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has 20,556 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,394 shares. 7,320 are owned by Alps.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13,692 shares to 8,644 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 181,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,334 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).