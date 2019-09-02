As Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Cut by $3.19 Million Its Position; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $89.73 Million

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 82.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 48,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 10,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 35.87 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 34,500 shares to 55,900 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 207,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 13.05 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.