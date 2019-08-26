As Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined, Keybank National Association Lowered by $1.02 Million Its Position; Perritt Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) by $1.41 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 15,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 591,771 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.50M, down from 607,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 2.31 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 74,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 76,100 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 150,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Matrix Svc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 41,523 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY REVENUE $1.075 BLN TO $1.1 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3,775 shares to 8,883 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 26,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $11.53M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.