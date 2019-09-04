As Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.24 Million; Valiant Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $187.03. About 8.14 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it:; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q DAILY ACTIVE USERS 1.45B, EST. 1.45B; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY THAT FACEBOOK WOULD NOT KNOW IF FOREIGN NATIONALS RUN POLITICAL ADS THROUGH U.S. SHELL CORPORATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 18,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 74,610 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 55,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 3.81M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Incorporated reported 429,893 shares. 109,916 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Icon Advisers Incorporated has 0.5% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Grassi Invest Management owns 90,700 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wellington Shields And Limited Com stated it has 12,800 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1,858 are held by Kistler. Da Davidson Communication, Montana-based fund reported 111,159 shares. Skba Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.98% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 91,180 shares. Moller Financial Services has 3,959 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement stated it has 2.69M shares. Thomasville Bankshares has invested 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 134,832 are held by Cambridge Advsrs. Dodge Cox invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,276 shares to 43,789 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,141 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Group holds 11,015 shares. Moreover, Dragoneer Inv Gp Limited Liability Corp has 4.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 481,266 shares. New York-based Luxor Capital Grp LP has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alexandria Llc invested in 58,769 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.05% or 10,600 shares. First Republic Investment Inc owns 1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.15 million shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartline Investment reported 3,217 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Anchor Limited Liability Company holds 11,955 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability owns 375 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sit Associate stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Consolidated Invest Group Ltd Llc holds 0.67% or 8,100 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.