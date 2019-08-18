As Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Raised by $9.55 Million Its Holding; Blume Capital Management Raised Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 142,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 637,223 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.94 million, up from 494,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.06 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 18 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,704 were reported by Horizon Invests Limited Liability. 61,584 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,710 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc owns 500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 12.55 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Stillwater Mgmt Lc holds 0.76% or 29,788 shares. Central Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Destination Wealth has invested 0.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Donald Smith Com holds 2.35% or 986,636 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Cambiar Ltd Liability has invested 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fiera Cap holds 0.16% or 669,696 shares in its portfolio. 6,071 were reported by Apriem.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.64 million shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 36,831 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.4% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 262,327 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 81,944 shares. Menta Cap Lc holds 0.24% or 8,090 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 16,768 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc invested 0.7% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Oppenheimer And holds 87,263 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Texas National Bank Tx has 0.52% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,315 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 345,882 shares. Sit Invest Inc holds 0% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Roberts Glore And Il owns 10,203 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.28% or 215,175 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 32,735 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.