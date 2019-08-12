As Conocophillips (COP) Market Valuation Declined, Liberty Capital Management Upped Stake; As Csx (CSX) Valuation Declined, Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake by $786,250

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 5.39M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 20,796 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Numerixs Inv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 26,280 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Bank has 0.22% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 17,580 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Accuvest Global Advsrs reported 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd owns 943,446 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 8,545 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 41,051 are owned by Eagle Asset. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.02% or 7,382 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.09% stake. Iowa Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ssi Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Greylin Mangement owns 60,450 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Co (COP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,430 shares to 216,144 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Debates: Should Investors Buy The Dip In CSX? – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Making Sense of Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Eastman Chemical, Verizon and General Motors – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Railroad operators, United Airlines, chipmakers – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSX: Perhaps Pushing Efficiency Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 16.48 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York has 23,025 shares. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 0.84% or 199,382 shares. 1,446 are owned by Acropolis Invest Management Limited Company. Old Point Svcs N A has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Conning accumulated 15,175 shares. 100,334 are held by Bb&T. Altfest L J reported 9,169 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.05% or 304,445 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 4,277 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc reported 5,700 shares stake. 4,366 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability reported 8,935 shares. Van Eck, a New York-based fund reported 8,938 shares. Btr Mngmt has invested 0.56% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).