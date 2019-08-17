As Conocophillips (COP) Market Valuation Declined, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Upped Stake; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Willingdon Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 42.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 27,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 19,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1504.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 5,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 5,534 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, up from 345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.06 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 2,783 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 37,561 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 93,532 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co reported 0.43% stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,634 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company stated it has 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd owns 146 shares. Chem Financial Bank owns 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 18,190 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% or 517,018 shares in its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited Company reported 32,726 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 494,966 shares. 1,081 are owned by Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co has 0.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 33,434 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 741,772 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (NYSE:MPC) by 19,008 shares to 19,575 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

