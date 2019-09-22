As Conocophillips (COP) Market Valuation Declined, Davis R M Has Boosted by $392,220 Its Stake; Second Curve Capital Decreased Stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) as Market Value Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 46,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 456,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47M, down from 503,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 486,436 shares traded or 40.17% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 6,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 323,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, up from 316,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 18.20 million shares traded or 174.65% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group Inc Common Stock (ECPG) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 185,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,241 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 11,905 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 167,794 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 31,700 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 68,514 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 7 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 52,880 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 1 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Corsair Cap Management LP holds 50,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 32 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $42.25 million for 6.27 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,802 shares to 274,942 shares, valued at $47.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,341 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Inc has 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Auxier Asset Mgmt has 30,519 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Srb Corp accumulated 7,949 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 13,163 are held by Lincoln Natl Corp. Nbt Natl Bank N A has invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp has 16,916 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,240 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 23,327 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridges Investment Management has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,136 shares. 46,416 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Foundation Management Inc reported 335,748 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd holds 1.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 151,887 shares. Hm Payson And Com invested in 53,507 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 23,133 shares.