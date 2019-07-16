As Conocophillips (COP) Market Valuation Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Position; Zimmer Partners LP Has Increased Pg&E (PCG) Position by $66.27 Million

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 259.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.40M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.11M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 18.14 million shares traded or 125.21% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 66,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,449 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39M, down from 447,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 4.57 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.11 million shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $59.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pq Group Hldgs Inc by 74,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 48,993 shares to 145,500 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 37,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.66 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.