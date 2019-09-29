As Conocophillips Com (COP) Shares Declined, Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $7.31 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $470,610

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 994 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 11,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.09M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 8,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 82,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 90,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,830 shares to 55,830 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp 7.375 (NYSE:KMPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6,437 shares to 8,154 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 80,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.