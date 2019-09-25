As Conocophillips Com (COP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Its Holding; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Sap Se (SAP) Position by $1.72 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 123,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90M, down from 136,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 229,446 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 17/05/2018 – Symmetry and United VARs Tap into Cloud Hosting Momentum Driven by SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA Migrations; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 19/03/2018 – SAP Pushes to Cloud, Customers in Tow: Q&A; 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO REITERATES THAT MARGINS TROUGHED IN 2017, TO RISE GOING FORWARD; 03/05/2018 – Argentine Investors Tested as Disjointed Policies Sap Confidence; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 13/04/2018 – SAP: Contract of CHRO Extended Until March 31 2024

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 68,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 199,501 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17M, up from 130,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 1.66M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitil Corp Com (NYSE:UTL) by 8,089 shares to 78,715 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collectors Universe Inc Com Ne (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 18,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,417 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (NYSE:WLH).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 26.30 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25,486 shares to 157,101 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,002 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).