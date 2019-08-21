As Conocophillips Com (COP) Market Valuation Declined, Pggm Investments Has Lifted Holding; Ancient Art LP Holding in Zillow Group (Z) Has Trimmed by $2.97 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.03M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 178.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.10 million, up from 663,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 5.85M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 52,638 shares to 52,637 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 96,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,944 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP).

