As Conns (CONN) Stock Value Declined, Hodges Capital Management Cut Position by $679,580; Tradewinds Capital Management Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Lowered by $431,642 as Valuation Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 30,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 389,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 420,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.48M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 313,318 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $200,358 were bought by Miller Norman. Shein Oded also bought $50,880 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $39,565 were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider MARTIN BOB L bought $453,184. 5,882 Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares with value of $100,170 were bought by Wright Lee A..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares to 5,096 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).